TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TFII opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25. TFI International has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

