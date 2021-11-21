TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 37.6% in October

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 273,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.