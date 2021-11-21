Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TVAC stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $104,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

