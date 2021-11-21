The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 23.7% in October

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 349,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,015 shares of company stock worth $4,370,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 227,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Andersons by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. Andersons has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

