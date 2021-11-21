The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 60.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 193,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 441,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chemours by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.