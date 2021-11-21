The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SRV stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 3,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,303. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $438,989.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

