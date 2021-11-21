The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016255 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00230302 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

