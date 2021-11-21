The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE GRX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

