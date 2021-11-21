The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Buy

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 221,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.41. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,294,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,682,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

