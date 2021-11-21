The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

