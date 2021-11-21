The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Joint worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Joint by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

JYNT opened at $93.70 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.