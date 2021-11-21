The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,087 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.91% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $464.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.60.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $461,131. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

