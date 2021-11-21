The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 43.2% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00006840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.00304589 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.39 or 0.00708399 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

