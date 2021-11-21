The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce $234.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.60 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $171.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $949.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $51.78 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

