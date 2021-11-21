The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

