THEKEY Achieves Market Cap of $7.00 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. THEKEY has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $159,932.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

THEKEY alerts:

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

