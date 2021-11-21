Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $41.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00218061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.05 or 0.00727207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

