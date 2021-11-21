THETA Price Tops $7.10 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. THETA has a total market capitalization of $7.10 billion and approximately $249.38 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for $7.10 or 0.00011960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00226421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006189 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.