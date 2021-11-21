Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $3,120,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 45,762.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 50,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.