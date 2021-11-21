Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Ambarella worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $188.69 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.