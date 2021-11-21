Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,395,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 172,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,866,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,687,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94.

