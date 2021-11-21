Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

