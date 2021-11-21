Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,004 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NYSE:PB opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

