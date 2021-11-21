Time New Bank Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $231,671.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00226488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.