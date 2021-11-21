Tokenomy Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Tokenomy has a market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $30,734.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00226852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00088486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.