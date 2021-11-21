TokenPay Price Hits $0.0540 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $56,189.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,181.34 or 0.99631022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.21 or 0.00493462 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

