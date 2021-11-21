TOKPIE Market Cap Achieves $3.16 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $21,168.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

