Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.18 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $56.38 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $51.26 or 0.00086282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

