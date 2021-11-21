TouchCon Market Capitalization Hits $1.51 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $88,567.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.70 or 0.00383109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001384 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.41 or 0.01146460 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

