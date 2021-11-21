Touchstone Bankshares (TSBA) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS: TSBA) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Touchstone Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A $2.29 million 9.79 Touchstone Bankshares Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.58

Touchstone Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Touchstone Bankshares Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Touchstone Bankshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares Competitors 2153 8888 7171 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.13%. Given Touchstone Bankshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Touchstone Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Touchstone Bankshares rivals beat Touchstone Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

