TOWER Price Tops $0.0698 (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. One TOWER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOWER has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOWER alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.