Tower token (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tower token has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tower token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00221119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tower token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tower token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tower token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tower token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.