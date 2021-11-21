TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Up 20.3% in October

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 231,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 141,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,620. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.18.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

