TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE RNW opened at C$19.10 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$17.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.