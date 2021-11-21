Travala.com (AVA) Tops One Day Volume of $18.17 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004770 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $147.00 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,842,837 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

