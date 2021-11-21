TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $17.13 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

