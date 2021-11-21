TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $17.13 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.