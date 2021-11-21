Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.43 or 0.07308036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,574.94 or 1.00191689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

