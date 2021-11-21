Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TREVF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

