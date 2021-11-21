Tribe (TRIBE) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $504.89 million and $24.29 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00226746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00087990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.