Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $702,111.28 and $15.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,753.70 or 0.99194819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.74 or 0.00500998 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.