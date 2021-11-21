TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,306.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $5.21 million and $40,306.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00221463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

