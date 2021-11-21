Truegame Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Truegame has a total market cap of $154,306.53 and approximately $1,851.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00222344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

