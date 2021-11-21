TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $268,731.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $268,731.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,784,690,416 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

