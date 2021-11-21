TurtleNetwork Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

