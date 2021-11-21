Twinci (TWIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $54,411.00

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Twinci has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Twinci coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Twinci has a total market cap of $131,814.55 and $54,411.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00069688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00090555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.97 or 0.07288019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.06 or 0.99803560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Twinci Coin Profile

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

