Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $807,722.39 and $30,728.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00069688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00090555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.97 or 0.07288019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.06 or 0.99803560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

