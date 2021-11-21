U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.