Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.