Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

