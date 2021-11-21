Ubiq (UBQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,800.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $5,800.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

